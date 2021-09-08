StockMarketWire.com - Waste management group Biffa said its revenue had risen 12% year-on-year in the first five months of its financial year, though it noted it was facing a shortage of drivers.
Revenue for the five months through August was up 3% excluding acquisitions, it added.
'Trading in the first half of the year has continued in line with the board's revised expectations, as set out on 19 July,' Biffa said.
'As with many other businesses across the UK, we are working hard to mitigate the impact of the national shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers, along with other supply chain challenges, on our services,' it added.
Biffa said its outlook for the full year remained positive and in line with its expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
