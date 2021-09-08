StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix posted a first-half loss after rising revenue was offset by operating costs.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £1.8 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £2.7 million. Revenue rose 12% to £6.8 million.
Cash at 30 June was £6.6 million.
'I am proud of how the group operated during a challenging 2020 and am encouraged by our strong first-half results,' chief executive Daniel Lee said.
He added that the company was making good operational and commercial progress, as the world began its recovery from the pandemic.
'I am incredibly pleased with the progress the group has made in the first half 2021 and look forward to this being further built on in the second half.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
