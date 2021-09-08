StockMarketWire.com - LED illumination systems manufacturer ProPhotonix posted a modest rise in first-half profit and forecast higher operating expenses in the second half.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to $0.49 million, up from $0.27 million year-on-year.
Revenue climbed 14% to $7.9 million, or by 5% on a constant currency basis, and was primarily driven by increases in LED product sales.
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 were $3.0 million.
'Overall, I am pleased with our results for the first half of 2021,' chief executive Tim Losik said.
'We will continue to prudently invest in the resources that are necessary to deliver the highest quality products and services to our customers throughout the world and are therefore likely to see some increase in our operating expenses in the second half of 2021 as compared to the first half.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
