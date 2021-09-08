StockMarketWire.com - Specialist regeneration developer U+I said the Greenwich Planning Committee has resolved to grant planning permission for the £770 million Morden Wharf project.
Mordern Wharf was being developed by U+I and Morden College on the Greenwich Peninsular in London.
'This is a significant milestone for U+I and adds a third planning success to the detailed consents granted previously to two other core regeneration schemes at Landmark Court and Phase 1 at Mayfield,' the company said.
Morden Wharf would deliver up to 1,500 new homes, 200,000 square feet of warehousing and creative industry space and 50,000 square feet of retail and convenience space.
It also would have a brewery and more than six acres of public realm, including a four-acre landscaped park along the River Thames.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
