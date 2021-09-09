CA
10/09/2021 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates
10/09/2021 13:30 labour force survey
14/09/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
15/09/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/09/2021 13:30 CPI
CH
14/09/2021 07:30 import price index
14/09/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
15/09/2021 04:00 house price index
15/09/2021 04:30 industrial output
15/09/2021 04:30 retail sales
DE
10/09/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
10/09/2021 08:00 industrial production
14/09/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
15/09/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
10/09/2021 07:45 industrial production
14/09/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/09/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
15/09/2021 07:45 CPI
15/09/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
IE
10/09/2021 11:00 industrial production
14/09/2021 11:00 labour force survey
15/09/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
10/09/2021 09:00 industrial production
13/09/2021 09:00 labour cost index
15/09/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
13/09/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
13/09/2021 00:50 business outlook survey
14/09/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
15/09/2021 05:30 retail sales
UK
10/09/2021 07:00 index of production
10/09/2021 07:00 trade
10/09/2021 07:00 index of services
10/09/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
10/09/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
14/09/2021 07:00 unemployment
15/09/2021 07:00 PPI
15/09/2021 07:00 CPI
15/09/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
US
10/09/2021 13:30 PPI
10/09/2021 15:00 trade
13/09/2021 19:00 monthly treasury statement
14/09/2021 11:00 NFIB index of small business optimism
14/09/2021 13:30 CPI
14/09/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
15/09/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/09/2021 14:15 industrial production
15/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
