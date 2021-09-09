StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion has appointed former Nike man Bert Hoyt as a non-executive director.
Hoyt joined Nike in 1998, he was most recently VP/ GM of Nike EMEA, a position which he occupied until he retired in January of 2021.
JD notes he is acknowledged for transforming Nike's business in Western Europe and EMEA over the last nine years, achieving substantial growth in revenues and profitability.
Prior to Nike, Bert spent 10 years at Puma as GM for Puma International. Previous to his career in the sportswear market, Bert was a Top 200 ATP Tennis professional from 1977 to 1984.
Executive chairman Peter Cowgill said: 'I am delighted to welcome Bert to the board of directors of JD.
'Bert has an extensive knowledge of the market in which JD operates and a deep understanding of key supplier relationships, market dynamics and international operations.
'I have every confidence that Bert will have an extremely positive impact on the future of JD and its ongoing growth and success. It will be a real pleasure to work together on the board.'
