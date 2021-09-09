StockMarketWire.com - Animal breeding and genetics specialist Genus reported a 29% increase in profit for the 12 months to 30 June 2021.
However, the company warned that volatility in the Chinese porcine market would create a short-term headwind in the current financial year with growth below the company's medium-term goal.
Pre-tax profit increased from £65.8 million a year ago to £84.8 million with free cash flow up 7% to £37.5 million and revenue up 4% to £574.3 million.
At constant currency pre-tax profit would have been up 38% with the company hit by weakness in Latin American currencies.
Genus noted that it 'continued to win new customers globally' thanks to its 'leading porcine and bovine genetics; genetic improvements contributing to the reduction in use of energy, water and land in animal protein production'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.