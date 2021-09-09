StockMarketWire.com - Unite Students, the UK's leading owner, manager and developer of student accommodation, announces that it has agreed and signed a £450 million sustainability-linked unsecured revolving credit facility from HSBC, NatWest and Royal Bank of Canada.
The facility has an initial term of three-and-a-half years, which may be extended by a maximum of a further two years at Unite's request, subject to lender consent.
Joe Lister, chief financial officer of Unite Students, commented: 'Our first sustainability-linked loan is a significant milestone for our sustainability strategy. We have clear objectives to become a net zero carbon business by 2030, while delivering a positive social impact through our work with our employees, students and local communities.'
