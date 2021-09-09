StockMarketWire.com - Industry intelligence provider GlobalData has agreed to acquire the Life Sciences business of IHS Markit.
LS offers comprehensive and independent coverage of drug pricing, reimbursement and market access trends, as well as healthcare forecasts and healthcare economic data microsimulation modelling.
Completion, which is subject to certain closing conditions, is expected to occur during Q4 of 2021 and will be funded from the Group's existing cash resources and banking facilities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
