StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant operator Fulham Shore, owner of the Franco Manca and The Real Greek chains, has reported that in the three completed weeks up to 5 September 2021 revenues for all restaurants have increased 27% compared to the equivalent period in the 2019 calendar year.
This represents a marked acceleration from the 8% average increase for the eight weeks ended 15 August 2021 announced in the final results on 17 August.
The group's 17 restaurants that are located in the West End of London and city centre office locations, although still down on 2019 levels, have, in these three weeks, continued to see a week-by-week improvement in footfall and revenues as tourists and office workers have started to return.
So far, during the group's current financial year ending March 2022, Fulham Shore has opened two Franco Manca and, most recently, its 20th The Real Greek outlet in Norwich. This takes the total number of restaurants operated by the group to 75.
Since 17 August 2021, fitting out works have commenced on two new Franco Manca pizzeria, in Blackheath Village and on Baker St in London. 15 more potential sites are in solicitors' hands for both Franco Manca and The Real Greek.
David Page, chairman, commented: 'We are very encouraged by the accelerating revenue growth trends during recent weeks despite continued challenging trading conditions. This reflects the popularity and relevance of both Franco Manca and The Real Greek, underpinned by their great food and fantastic value.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
