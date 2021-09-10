StockMarketWire.com - Caracal Gold, the gold producer with operations in East Africa, has updated on its operations at the producing Kilimapesa project in Kenya, where it is advancing a phased mine optimisation strategy.
The company is connecting mains power to the processing plant within the next eight weeks, dramatically reducing operating costs by approx. US$100/oz and providing significant ESG benefits
Robbie McCrae, CEO of Caracal, said: 'Having listed at the end of August 2021, we've hit the ground running across every aspect of our gold mining and exploration business. Ex cellent progress is being made at our flagship asset, the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya, where we are fast-tracking a mid-term optimisation plan focused on increasing gold production to 25,000oz p.a.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
