The company is connecting mains power to the processing plant within the next eight weeks, dramatically reducing operating costs by approx. US$100/oz and providing significant ESG benefits

Robbie McCrae, CEO of Caracal, said: 'Having listed at the end of August 2021, we've hit the ground running across every aspect of our gold mining and exploration business. Ex cellent progress is being made at our flagship asset, the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya, where we are fast-tracking a mid-term optimisation plan focused on increasing gold production to 25,000oz p.a.'


