StockMarketWire.com - Signs of a potential thawing in the US-China relationship as US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping shared a call helped boost sentiment on Friday.
This was partly undone by a weak GDP reading, though the FTSE 100 was still up 0.3% to 7,043.28 in early trading.
Restaurant operator Fulham Shore, owner of the Franco Manca and The Real Greek chains, has reported that in the three completed weeks up to 5 September 2021 revenues for all restaurants have increased 27% compared to the equivalent period in the 2019 calendar year.
Its shares were up 4.7% to 19p.
Specialist alternative asset manager Gresham House reported a 19% advance in assets under management (AUM) in the six months to 30 June to £4.7 billion.
Additionally the company has announced an offer on the PrimaryBid platform of £2 million as part of a £40 million fundraise to to help fund the acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners and to fund battery storage and solar development projects.
It advanced 3% to 958p.
Cinema operator Cineworld has reached agreement with the dissenting shareholders of Regal Entertainment Group with respect to the payment of judgment of their claim.
Under this agreement, the company will now pay $170 million of the Judgment to the dissenting shareholders and $92 million will be placed into an escrow account to be available to Cineworld as additional liquidity under certain circumstance. Cineworld shares ticked up 0.2% to 62.8p.
Air quality solutions specialist Volution was flat at 551p on news it has completed the €23.4 million acquisition of heat exchanger cells manufacturer Energy Recovery Industries (ERI).
A further contingent cash consideration of up to €12.4 million based on stretching targets for the financial results for the year ending 31 December 2023 could be paid.
Clinical stage biotherapeutics firm PureTech Health has reported that its founded entity, Vor Biopharma, has seen the US Food and Drug Administration grant fast track designation to VOR33.
VOR33 is Vor's lead engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. Puretech shares were up a smidge at 341.3p.
European logistics property investor Tritax EuroBox dipped 1.4% to 113.4p as it announced that conditional contracts have been entered into to acquire the land for the development of a new high specification and sustainable logistics asset in Oberhausen, a location in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany.
Separately the company announced plans for a £170 million placing at 111.5p per share to secure the acquisition of a near-term investment pipeline of c.€520 million of prime big box logistics assets in key locations in Continental Europe.
Marshalls and SigmaRoc have entered into a strategic collaboration to develop ultra-low carbon technology within the concrete building materials sector.
The aim of this collaboration is to share learnings in the application of current technologies while working together to develop new low carbon methods of production. Marshalls shares were unchanged but Sigmaroc gained 2.2% to 112.9p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.