StockMarketWire.com - Food and clothing conglomerate Associated British Foods upgraded its annual earnings guidance, thanks to a better-than-expected performance from its sugar an Primark businesses.
Adjusted earnings per share for the 53 weeks to 18 September was now expected to be ahead of previous guidance and marginally ahead of last year, the company said.
The guidance, it added, excluded the cost of repayment of job retention scheme monies.
AB Foods said fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit for its food businesses and discount clothing retailer Primark were anticipated to exceed its expectations.
Primark's operating profit margin in the period was strong, it added, despite lower-than-expected sales.
Sugar would deliver a 'much-improved' profit year-on-year, led by a very strong performance at Illovo.
Primark sales in the second half were are expected to be some £3.4 billion.
Its operating profit margin was expected to be over 10%, having benefited from a significant reduction in store labour costs and lower store operating costs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.