StockMarketWire.com - Solar-panel developer Verditek said it had secured a grant from the UK government to develop an ultra-lightweight portable solar energy system in Zimbabwe with local partners.
The total project cost was just over £450,000, which would be funded to the extent of 70% by Innovate UK, the company said.
Verditek said its estimates indicated that 80% of the work would be done by the company with the local partners performing the balance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
