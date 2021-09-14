StockMarketWire.com - IT group Bytes Technology said its first-half adjusted operating profit had grown by a percentage in the high teens.

In a trading update for the six months through August, the company said it continued to trade 'strongly', building on robust maiden annual results reported in May.

Gross profit, meanwhile, had grown by a percentage in the low teens.

The improvement, Bytes Technology said, came as demand strengthened in the corporate sector alongside continued growth from the public sector.

'Cash collections and conversion have remained very strong and our operating expenses have also benefitted from ongoing efficiencies,' it added.


