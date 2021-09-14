StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tertiary Minerals said it had appointed Patrick Cullen as its managing director, with immediate effect.

Cullen was most recently chief executive of Arkle Resources and a previous technical director at Kodal Norway.

Executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said Cullen was joining the company at an interesting time in the development of its exploration projects in the US.

His experience in Zambia would be a valuable asset as the company sought to progress recent initiatives there, he added.


