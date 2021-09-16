StockMarketWire.com - Home improvement retailer Wickes said it expected annual adjusted profit at the upper end of expectations after swinging to a first-half profit amid 'buoyant' demand from local trade and underpinned by our digital capability.
The company expected adjusted pre-tax for the full year to come in towards the upper end of analyst expectations range of £67-to-£75 million.
The upgrade to the outlook was supported by the 'strong outlook for Core and DIFM trends, together with half year results which delivered adjusted [pre-tax] profit £1.5 million ahead of guidance,' the company said.
For the 26 weeks period to 26 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £35.7 million, compared with a loss of £5.5 million year-on-year as revenue increased 32.5% to £812 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.