StockMarketWire.com - Home improvement retailer Wickes said it expected annual adjusted profit at the upper end of expectations after swinging to a first-half profit amid 'buoyant' demand from local trade and underpinned by our digital capability.

The company expected adjusted pre-tax for the full year to come in towards the upper end of analyst expectations range of £67-to-£75 million.

The upgrade to the outlook was supported by the 'strong outlook for Core and DIFM trends, together with half year results which delivered adjusted [pre-tax] profit £1.5 million ahead of guidance,' the company said.

For the 26 weeks period to 26 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £35.7 million, compared with a loss of £5.5 million year-on-year as revenue increased 32.5% to £812 million.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com