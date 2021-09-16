StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Ryanair said it raised its five-year traffic growth forecast from 33% to 50% after shareholders approved the company's post-Covid recovery plans.

Barring no adverse Covid developments, and vaccinations remaining at 90%+ across Europe, Ryanair said it would take delivery of 210 B737 Gamechanger aircraft over the next 5 years.

'With these new deliveries, Ryanair will open 10 new bases across Europe this year [...] and take up slot opportunities that are being vacated by competitor airlines who have collapsed or significantly reduced their fleet sizes,' the company said.

'As a result, Ryanair's pre-Covid traffic of 149m is expected to grow to over 225m guests by March 2026, which is 25m passengers p.a. higher than the previous target of 200m,' it added.


