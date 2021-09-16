StockMarketWire.com - Law firm Keystone Law said it expected annual performance to materially exceed market expectations after reporting a jump in first-half profit.

'[W]e are confident that we will deliver another good performance during the rest of this year which will be materially ahead of current market expectations,' the company said.

For the six months ended 31 July 2021, pre-tax profit jumped to £4.3 million from £1.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased 37.6% to £33.7 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 4.5 pence per share.

Looking ahead to H2, with activity remaining 'buoyant,' the company said it was 'well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that will result from the further impetus generated in the legal recruitment market as the Covid-19 restrictions are fully relaxed and potential candidates are required to return to the office during the second half of this year.'


