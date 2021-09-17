StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics developer Cizzle Biotechnology said it had entered into a new research agreement with the University of York for the development and validation of molecular tools with potential applications in cancer diagnosis and therapy.
'The company's wholly owned subsidiary Cizzle Biotechnology was a spin out from the University of York based on original research and development undertaken in laboratories at the University, under the direction of Professor Dawn Coverley,' th ecompany said.
'The new agreement extends that relationship and provides seconded staff and access to the University's state of the art research facilities to support reagent generation work in collaboration with our recently announced Contract Research Organisation partner Fairjouney Biologics,' it added
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.