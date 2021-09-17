StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources said it had renewed prospecting licences PL082/2018 and PL083/2018, part of the LVR Project, in the Kalahari copper belt in Botswana.

The LVR Project is held in a joint venture between the company and LVR GeoExplorers. Kavango is currently earning into the LVR Project and has to date acquired a 25% stake.

'Field exploration is ongoing and a further update is expected in the coming weeks,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com