StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources said it had renewed prospecting licences PL082/2018 and PL083/2018, part of the LVR Project, in the Kalahari copper belt in Botswana.
The LVR Project is held in a joint venture between the company and LVR GeoExplorers. Kavango is currently earning into the LVR Project and has to date acquired a 25% stake.
'Field exploration is ongoing and a further update is expected in the coming weeks,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
