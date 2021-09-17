StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm Draper Esprit said it had invested £130 million during the year to date including 8 new, and 6 follow-on, investments.
Additional investments of £25 million and £15 million were made in existing portfolio companies Form3 and CoachHub, respectively, the company said.
Draper Esprit participated with a further £25 million in a $160 million Series C round in platform payment technology provider Form3.
Based on the valuation implied by the fundraising, the company's gross fair value holding (before carry deductions) in form3 is approximately £58 million.
Excluding the £25 million of newly invested capital, this is an uplift of approximately £23 million to the March 2021 gross fair value of £10 million. The company also made a £15 million investment in an $80 million Series B extension round in CoachHub. CoachHub is the the global talent development platform and enables organisations to create a personalised, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level.
Its existing portfolio company Cazoo listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and received proceeds of over $1 billion before expenses.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
