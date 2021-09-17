StockMarketWire.com - Events and entertainment company Live Company Group reported narrower first-half losses as cost cuts and the signs of a recovery in the events industry led to improved performance.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narowed to £2.1 million from £5.4 million year-on-year, while revenue fell x% to £ 622,000.
'In H1 2021, our business continued to be severely impacted by continued COVID-19 restrictions,' the company said. 'Despite this we capitalised on the global nature of our business and we opened BRICKLIVE Supersized Creatures in March at the John Ball Zoo in Michigan, USA.'
But the company hailed the 'green shoots of recovery' that were starting to come through, with 28 BRICKLIVE events confirmed for 2021.
'[W]ith the confirmation of the Formula E Cape Town race by the FIA and Formula E for February 2022, we are well placed to benefit from that recovery,' it added.
