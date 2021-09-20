StockMarketWire.com - Energy utility SSE said 'there has been no decision' to break up the company, amid press reports that activist investor Elliot wants it to sell or separate its renewables business.
SSE reiterated that it would provide an update on its growth strategy with its half-year results in November, including details of 'significantly increased' capital investment for the period to 2026.
The update, it added, would also cover sources of funding and SSE's vision for further growth into the 2030s.
SSE, which recently sold its electricity retailing business to OVO, said it had adopted a 'clear strategic focus' on renewables and regulated electricity networks.
'There has been no decision to break up the SSE Group,' it said.
'The board remains fully focused on strategic choices which will drive shareholder value from the wealth of net-zero opportunities the company is creating.'
Chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said SSE was making 'excellent progress' with net zero-aligned strategy, centred on electricity networks, renewables and 'other carefully chosen businesses'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
