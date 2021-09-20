StockMarketWire.com - Vehicle services group Redde Northgate said its business had continued to perform 'strongly'.

In a trading update for its annual general meeting, the company said it had signed a number of sizeable contracts since its last update on 7 July that would go live in mid 2022.

'Following the good momentum in the first two months of the 2022 financial year announced on 7 July at our preliminary results, the business has continued to perform strongly across all segments to date,' it said.

'This early, strong performance and the continued prospects for the group are very encouraging and the board is confident in its strategy to generate further value for all its stakeholders.'


