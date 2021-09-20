StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan swung to a first-half profit but cut its guidance for the full-year due to delayed Covid-19 treatment trials.
The company also announced it had secured a £5.7 million contract from a 'specialist biotechnology company' developing therapeutics for respiratory viral infections.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June of £1.5 million compared to a year-on-year loss of £6.8 million.
Revenue umped to £23.2 million, up from £7.1 million year-on-year, thanks to contract wins.
Open Orphan guided for full-year revenue of about £40 million and a profit at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level.
However, it said the guidance was 'somewhat behind analyst expectations' as the anticipated Covid-19 challenge studies would now likely commence in 2022.
The new contract, meanwhile, would see the company test its antiviral product using a challenge study, where participants are intentionally infected with pathogens.
The study was expected to commence in in the first quarter 2022 and would be conducted at subsidiary hVIVO's facilities in London.
Open Orphan said it expected revenue from the contract to be recognised across 2021 and 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
