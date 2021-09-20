StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it had won a contract, worth more than $0.5 million, from an unnamed US biopharmaceutical client to support its phase 2 Huntington's disease clinical trial.
Huntington's disease is a rare condition of the nervous system that impacts the way people think, behave, and move.
'The purpose of the trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the client's investigative therapy to determine appropriate dose levels in patients with HD recruited into the trial,' it added.
'The study is anticipated to generate more than $500K of revenues over twelve months,' it added.
