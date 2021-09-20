StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group UP Global Sourcing, also known as Ultimate Products, said kitchenware brand Progress has signed a license brand endorsement with WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.
The endorsement would see Progress and WW collaborate to develop and promote value-for-money products that can help to prepare and cook nutritious and healthy foods.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
