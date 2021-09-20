StockMarketWire.com - Events company Live Company said it had won a new contract with Paisley First for its event Bricklive Fantasy Kingdom.

The Fantasy Kingdom models, include a dragon, princesses and a wizard, would be on show from June 2022 to August 2022. Paisley First plan to show the models in throughout Paisley Town centre.

'This will be the fifth time that the Group has worked with Paisley First, who plan to show the models in throughout Paisley Town centre,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com