StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company DX said it had opened a new depot in Verwood, East Dorset, to continued the expansion of its network.
The opening depot, located on Ebblake Industrial Estate, took the total number of sites that DX had either opened or upgraded in 2021 to 10.
'The opening of the depot will allow for the expansion of DX's operations in the South West, increasing the group's capacity in the region and driving service and productivity improvements,' the company said.
'Significant further investment in the Group's network is planned over the next three years, with further new depot openings and upgrades across both of DX's divisions,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.