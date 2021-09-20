StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Alba Mineral Resources said it had been granted an additional exclusive mineral exploration licence for the Dolgellau gold field.
The new licence, know as an Option Agreement, was granted for a six-year period.
'A series of prospective structures running more than 10 km in length through the new ground will be the focus of Alba's gold exploration work,' the company said.
