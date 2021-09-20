StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources investing company Deltic Energy said its operating partner, Shell, completed the geophysical site survey over the planned Pensacola exploration well location on licence P2252 in the Southern North Sea.

The survey, conducted by Fugro GB North Marine, was completed on time and without incident.

'The results of this initial phase of the survey will be interpreted and, if required, a second geotechnical phase incorporating the collection of samples from the seabed will be undertaken before the end of the year,' it added.




