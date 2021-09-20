StockMarketWire.com - Language subtitles and dubbing group Zoo Digital said it expected its first-half revenue to be 'slightly' ahead of its previous guidance, contributing to a 'significant' increase in earnings.
'We continue to see strong momentum in the business as we deliver ongoing support to our customers for further territory launches of streaming services and migration of their catalogue titles,' chairman Gillian Wilmot said in an AGM trading update.
A significant increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would be underpinned by significant revenue growth and operational gearing, she said.
'In the past month we have seen a significant expansion of orders for localisation and media services relating to new original titles following the resumption of productions,' Wilmot added.
'This gives us much improved visibility through the second half and confidence to continue with our growth plans.'
'We have progressed negotiations to establish regional hubs in strategic international locations, significantly strengthening our global offering. We expect the first of these to be announced shortly.'
'To enable us to fulfil the growing order book arising from our expanding customer relationships, we have continued to recruit additional staff in most departments of the company.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.