StockMarketWire.com - Laboratory services group SourceBio International warned that changing rules around Covid-19 testing for travellers would limit its annual earnings growth.
The UK government said day-two and day-eight testing requirements for travellers would be removed in October for fully vaccinated individuals from low-risk countries.
SourceBio said its still expected full-year revenue and adjusted earnings to show 'dramatic' growth.
'However the changes to travel PCR testing are expected to impact on the level of this expected material growth,' it added.
'The company is evaluating the full year 2021 and 2022 and will provide a full trading update as part of its interim results Statement which is scheduled to be released on 28 September 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.