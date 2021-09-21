StockMarketWire.com - Shared office group Workspace said it had exchanged contracts for the sale of 13-17 Fitzroy Street in Fitzrovia, London for £92 million.

The sale of the vacant property was done at a discount of 3.2% to the 31 March 2021 valuation and a capital value of £993 per square foot.

It was was acquired in 2017 and fully let to Arup until June 2021, providing £4.9 million of net rental income a year.

'Fitzroy Street has been a useful and secure source of income over the last four years,' chief executive Graham Clemett said.

'With Arup vacating as expected in June this year, now is the right time to sell this asset and recycle the capital into the other exciting project and acquisition opportunities we have ahead of us, which we believe will generate superior value for shareholders.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com