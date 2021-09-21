StockMarketWire.com - Shared office group Workspace said it had exchanged contracts for the sale of 13-17 Fitzroy Street in Fitzrovia, London for £92 million.
The sale of the vacant property was done at a discount of 3.2% to the 31 March 2021 valuation and a capital value of £993 per square foot.
It was was acquired in 2017 and fully let to Arup until June 2021, providing £4.9 million of net rental income a year.
'Fitzroy Street has been a useful and secure source of income over the last four years,' chief executive Graham Clemett said.
'With Arup vacating as expected in June this year, now is the right time to sell this asset and recycle the capital into the other exciting project and acquisition opportunities we have ahead of us, which we believe will generate superior value for shareholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.