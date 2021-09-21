StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca detailed plans to invest $360 million in a manufacturing facility in Ireland to meet the needs of the company's new medicines pipeline.

The planned investment at the Alexion Campus in College Park, Dublin, was expected to create about 100 jobs.

'The investment programme is expected to significantly reduce commercialisation lead times, costs and introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes, contributing to the company's Ambition Zero Carbon programme,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com