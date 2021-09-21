StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Tower Resources said documentation had been finalised for the sale of a 49% stake in its Thali project offshore Cameroon to Beluga Energy.
The package of documents was being submitted to the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development on Tuesday as per the Cameroon Petroleum Code.
Completion of the farm-out was still subject to a financing contingency requiring Beluga's shareholders' approval, and ministry approval.
'The company will notify the market when both conditions precedent have been met,' Tower Resources said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.