StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused power group Tlou Energy posted a full-year loss as it continued to develop its flagship Lesedi project in Botswana.
Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to $2.1 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $13.3 million.
Tlou said operations and gas flow were continuing at Lesedi, with tenders awarded for the construction of assets to connect to the regional power grid.
The company added that 'very significant' progress had been made to finalise a 10MW power purchase agreement as well as funding arrangements for Lesedi.
