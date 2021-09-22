StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said its Princess Cruises fleet was extending its pause in cruise vacations in Australia and New Zealand to January 27, 2022, amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.
As a result of the pause extension, Coral Princess voyages through January 17 were cancelled and Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess seasons through to March 2022 were also cancelled.
In a separate announcement, Carnival also confirmed that P&O Cruises Australia had extended its pause in operations for cruises departing from Sydney and Brisbane by a further month until mid January next year.
The voluntary pause will apply to cruises scheduled to depart from 18 December, 2021 through to 14 January, 2022 (for Brisbane) and 18 January, 2022 (for Sydney).
P&O Cruises Australia confirmed it was cancelling its Melbourne summer season, which was 'no longer feasible to deliver because of the latest extension,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
