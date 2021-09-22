StockMarketWire.com - oil and gas company IGas reported narrower first-half losses as revenue jumped following a jump in oil prices and cost cuts.
For the six months to 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £14.2 from £38.1 million last year, while revenue increased to £16.6 million from £10.5 million.
Net production averaged 2,005 boepd in H1 2021, up from 1,940 boepd last year.
'The increase in the oil price in recent months has been a welcome boost to revenue and cash generation and following the cost reduction exercises implemented last year, we have continued to tightly manage our finances,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
