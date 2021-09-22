StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation consultancy Kin and Carta upgraded its outlook on performance as strong momentum continued.
Following the company's update on 15 June, trading continued to be strong and Kin + Carta now 'expects net revenue and adjusted profit before tax to be marginally ahead of the top end of market expectations for the financial year ended 31 July 2021,' the company said.
Trading for the new financial year which began on 1 August 2021 had been 'strong', with continuing robust client demand, it added.
The company will provide guidance for FY22 along with preliminary results for the financial year to 31 July 2021 on 26 October 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.