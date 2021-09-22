StockMarketWire.com - Gambling and broadcasting technology group Quixant swung to first-half profit amid a recovery in the casino and slot-machine market.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to $0.8 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $3.0 million.
Revenue rose 31% to $36.5 million and included a 55% improvement in the company's gaming division.
Looking forward, Quixant said a strong order intake provided 115% order coverage of full-year management revenue expectations and visibility into 2022.
'Component shortages and price inflation remain a challenge and we do not anticipate significant improvement in the short term,' chief executive Jon Jayal said.
'While our customers have been accepting of essential price rises, nonetheless we expect a period of continued margin volatility.'
'However, our strong cash position and good relationship with suppliers, built up over many years, help to mitigate the impact.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.