StockMarketWire.com - Medical cannabis group Kanabo said it had launched its products on a UK eCommerce.
The site, HandpickedCBD, is an online CBD marketplaces. HandpickedCBD is a wholly owned by Materia.
In addition to officially launching sales in the UK, having the company's products listed on one of the leading online marketplaces in their product lineup for 2021 provides a level of credibility difficult to attain as a standalone CBD producer.
