StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company The Mission Group swung to a first-half profit, as sales recovered, and it reinstated its interim dividend.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £1.4 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £2.3 million.
Revenue rose 17% to £34.1 million, up from £29.1 million.
The company declared an interim dividend of 0.8p per share.
'The group has a longstanding track record of delivering a considerable majority of its profit in the second half and it is confidently forecasting to do the same,' Mission Group said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
