StockMarketWire.com - Oxford Technology 3 VCT said it would by a interim dividend, and announced a 'small' share buyback programme following the recent cash sale of Ixaris.

The company intended to pay an interim capital dividend for the year ending 28 February 2022 of 6.0 pence per share on 15 October 2021.

The share buyback would get underway in November 2021.

'The company intends to buy back some of its shares at a 10% discount to the most recently published NAV before the buyback date. Further details will be made available in the half year accounts,' the company sadi.




