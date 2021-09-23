StockMarketWire.com - Oxford Technology 3 VCT said it would by a interim dividend, and announced a 'small' share buyback programme following the recent cash sale of Ixaris.
The company intended to pay an interim capital dividend for the year ending 28 February 2022 of 6.0 pence per share on 15 October 2021.
The share buyback would get underway in November 2021.
'The company intends to buy back some of its shares at a 10% discount to the most recently published NAV before the buyback date. Further details will be made available in the half year accounts,' the company sadi.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.