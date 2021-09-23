StockMarketWire.com - Fabrics and wallpapers designer Colefax said that trading condition have remained strong since its year-end results released last month, driven by a 'healthy' housing market.
"In the group's core fabric division we are about to enter our important autumn trading period and expect current favourable market conditions to continue in line with our expectations,' the company sad.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.