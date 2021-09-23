StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods company Reckitt said it was 'confident' of meeting its full-year guidance after reporting that performance since its half-year results were were in line with management's expectations.

'We continue to be confident in delivering FY 2021 like-for-like net revenue growth of 0-2% and adjusted operating profit margins of between 22.7-23.2%,' the company said.

'The disposal of IFCN China was completed on 9 September and, as previously stated, our guidance excludes the contribution of this business for the entirety of the year,' it added.

Reckitt will report Q3 results on 26 October 2021.



