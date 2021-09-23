StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods company Reckitt said it was 'confident' of meeting its full-year guidance after reporting that performance since its half-year results were were in line with management's expectations.
'We continue to be confident in delivering FY 2021 like-for-like net revenue growth of 0-2% and adjusted operating profit margins of between 22.7-23.2%,' the company said.
'The disposal of IFCN China was completed on 9 September and, as previously stated, our guidance excludes the contribution of this business for the entirety of the year,' it added.
Reckitt will report Q3 results on 26 October 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.