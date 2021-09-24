StockMarketWire.com - Drug maker AstraZeneca said its prostate cancer drug in combination with abiraterone developed with MSD, had met the primary goal of a phase 3 trial trial.
The Independent Data Monitoring Committee concluded that the trial met the primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who had not received treatment in the 1st-line setting including with new hormonal agents or chemotherapy.
The trial also showed a trend at this interim analysis towards improved overall survival, but the data are 'still immature and the trial will continue to assess overall survival as a key secondary endpoint,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
