StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Cairn Energy, together with its consortium partner Cheiron Petroleum, said it completed the acquisition of oil and gas assets from Shell in the Western Desert, onshore Egypt, for US$323 million.
Capricorn Egypt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cairn, acquired 50% of the assets, with the remaining 50% acquired by Cheiron subsidiaries.
Under the deal, Cairn also greed to pay an additional contingent consideration of up to a maximum of US$140 million over four years net to Cairn if certain requirements are met.
'The gas-weighted portfolio, in a region with strong demand growth, offers low cost production, near-term development, owned infrastructure and significant exploration potential,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.