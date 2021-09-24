StockMarketWire.com - Gold mining company Chaarat Gold said it had appointed Mike Fraser to as chief executive officer starting 17 January 2022.
In April 2018, Fraser was appointed chief operating officer of ASX-listed South32, and prior to that he was president and chief operating Officer of its Africa region.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
